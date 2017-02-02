Abellana couple faces drug charge

CEBU CITY–Charges were filed on Wednesday afternoon against a couple who were allegedly caught with P120 million worth of shabu during a drug bust in their house in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City last Saturday.

Mark Abellana and his wife Mercy opted not to undergo preliminary investigation, prompting the prosecutor to elevate the charges to the court, said Senior Insp. Narolf Tan, head of the City Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Group (CAIDSOTG).

The couple were facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 200 – a non-bailable offense.

The police seized at least 10 kilos of shabu worth P120,950,000 from the house of the couple during a raid on Saturday evening.

It was considered the biggest drug haul in Central Visayas since President Rodrigo Duterte launched the intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

The suspects, who have two children aged 7 and 9, earlier denied that the shabu found in their house were theirs.