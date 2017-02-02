No show for Castro in adverse claims case

PROSECUTOR Mary Ann Castro of Talisay City was not present during yesterday’s hearing on the petition filed by former board member Grecilda “Gigi” Sanchez-Zaballero contesting the prosecutor’s adverse claims on some Sanchez properties.

Sanchez said Castro has claimed to have a say in the seven properties owned by the Sanchez family after marrying her brother Leodegreco, by annotating her adverse claims on the properties’ titles in January last year.

Castro reportedly had her adverse claims annotated on the titles on the grounds that the properties have become conjugal since she was married to Leodegreco under Muslim rites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanchez’s lawyer Innocencio dela Cerna said there will be no more hearings after Thursday’s formal offer of exhibits, which will then be followed by the submission of their memorandum within 10 days for decision.

Ustad Najeeb Razul, a Muslim legal expert who was present during the hearing, said he was there because has a moral obligation to see how the court would handle a case involving a Muslim marriage.

Castro could not be reached for comment and was not in her office.