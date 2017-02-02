Bus firm probed for fare rates

A bus firm is under investigation by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) for reportedly overcharging their passengers.

LTFRB assistant regional director Reynaldo Elnar said they summoned officials of the Vallacar Transit Inc. last Wednesday on receiving reports that the Ceres buses were collecting P1.25 instead of P1.20 for every succeeding kilometer.

“There are no fare adjustments for bus units because no changes issued by the board (LTFRB),” Elnar said.

The fare for the first five kilometers remains at P6 with an additional P1.20 for every succeeding kilometer for regular bus units. For airconditioned bus units, the fare is based per kilometer which is P1.50, Elnar said.

More than 200 Ceres bus units are servicing Cebu province. Cebu Daily News tried to call a representative of Vallacar Transit Inc. yesterday but was told that they will issue a statement soon.

A fare adjustment can only be implemented if there is a new resolution issued by LTFRB after a petition is filed at their office.

“So far no petition filed yet for fare adjustments. Of course once there is filing of petition this will undergo process which includes public hearing,” Elnar said.

If Vallacar Transit Inc. is proven to have overcharged their passengers, they can be penalized under Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2014-01.

Elnar said violators will be fined P5,000 per violation and their franchise can be suspended on repeated violations.

Elnar said their legal section will issue a resolution on its findings against Vallacar Transit Inc. next week.

Ariel Inton Jr., a former LTFRB board member who founded Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection, said they are confident that the LTFRB will address the issue.