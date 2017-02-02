Citom gets free traffic gear

SEEING the lack of gear and equipment of traffic enforcers, AboitizLand donated a total of 274 high-visibility vests and raincoats and 80 traffic batons to Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (Citom).

In a turn-over ceremony held recently at Barangay Cogon Ramos gymnasium, AboitizLand chief executive officer Andoni Aboitiz thanked the traffic enforcers for their dedication and hard work.

“Dili lalim ang pagka-traffic enforcer kay kanunay ninyong gi-agwanta ang kainit sa adlaw, kangit-ngit sa kagabhion, ug katugnaw sa uwan. Ang inyong kakugi ug dedikasyon sa inyong trabaho angay lamang nga tagaan ug bili,” said Aboitiz.

(It’s not easy to be a traffic enforcer as you always have to endure the heat of the sun, the darkness at night, and the cold rains. Your hard work and dedication should be given importance.)

The provision of traffic gear aims to increase the visibility of Citom personnel at night, ensure their safety at work and help them function more efficiently under any weather condition.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, in response, expressed gratitude to the Aboitiz family for its usual support extended to the city of Cebu. “Daku kaayo og impact nato ang gihatag sa AboitizLand ug Aboitiz Foundation,” stressed Osmeña.

(AboitizLand and Aboitiz Foundation’s donation has a great impact to us).

True to its brand promise of nurturing communities, Cebu home-grown real estate developer AboitizLand supports the city’s efforts in decongesting traffic and mitigating road accidents for a safer and more livable Metro Cebu. /PR