Militants urged DOLE to stop ‘endo’ practice

CEBU CITY– At least 80 members of militant groups held a rally in front of the office of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) along Gorordo Avenue in Cebu City on Friday morning to end contractualization.

The rallyists belonging to the Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), Bayan Muna and Pagkaisa ng mga Samahancng Tsuper Operator Nationwide (Piston) said several labor summits had been conducted but the DOLE had not moved to end contractualization.

Jaime Paglinawan, coordinator of Bayan-Central Visayas, accused Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III for defending capitalists in the country.

Before dispersing, the group burned the photo of Bello.

As of Jan. 27, 1,714 directly hired workers and 1,788 contractual workers were regularized in Central Visayas.