LPA to bring rains in Cebu

Expect a rainy weekend in Cebu due to a low pressure area that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Alice Canasa, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) based on Mactan Island in Cebu, said that LPA may develop into tropical cyclone within the next 24 to 36 hours.

“Cebu will experience light to moderate rains until tomorrow due to LPA and northeast monsoon,” Canasa added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once LPA will develop into tropical cyclone, it will be named as “Bising,” the second tropical cyclone to enter PAR in 2017 after Auring.