Search for article

LPA to bring rains in Cebu

SHARES:

By:

@MichPadayhag

02:15 PM February 3rd, 2017

Recommended
By: Michelle Joy L. Padayhag, February 3rd, 2017 02:15 PM
Screen grabbed by DOST-PAGASA

Screen grabbed by DOST-Pagasa

Expect a rainy weekend in Cebu due to a low pressure area that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Alice Canasa, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) based on Mactan Island in Cebu, said that LPA may develop into tropical cyclone within the next 24 to 36 hours.

“Cebu will experience light to moderate rains until tomorrow due to LPA and northeast monsoon,” Canasa added.

Once LPA will develop into tropical cyclone, it will be named as “Bising,” the second tropical cyclone to enter PAR in 2017 after Auring.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.