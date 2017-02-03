UP Otakufest X: The Matrix set on February 18

A glitch in the Matrix has been detected – and it beckons.

Once again, UP Otakufest brings you Cebu’s largest cosplay and hobbies convention, where fans of all hobbies are encouraged to show their love for their craft! On its tenth year, Otakufest embraces the fast-paced technological advancements of the 21st century by centralizing its exciting activities around this year’s theme The Matrix.

Organized by UP Nichibunken, UP Otakufest’s tenth installment returns on February 18, 2017 (Saturday) with signature activities – the Otakufest Cosplay Competition, Asian Pop Dance Competition and Japanese Singing Contest – all while introducing new activities into the fray with online gaming tournaments such as Overwatch, DoTA 2, and more. UP Otakufest proudly presents these innovative activities in celebration of the advancements of the Digital Age.

From 9:00AM to 8:00PM, attendees of the event at the University of the Philippines Cebu grounds will be treated not only to a day filled with fun activities, but also the opportunity to meet the event’s guests! There will be a special performance by KPop group AxisB and guest appearances by renowned cosplayers DD-Tenka and Team EuRika! Walk-in rate on the day of the event is at Php100. For more information on UP Otakufest X: The Matrix, check out facebook.com/ofest.

UP Otakufest X is organized in partnership with LIVETECH, Oomph! Radio 105.1 Cebu, Sykes Asia Inc., Ayala Center Cebu, Otaku Asia, and AxB Entertainment and is presented to you by Smart Communications, Slimmer’s World, ARCHCon, E-sports Alliance. This event is also brought to you by these major sponsors: My Language Cafe, Jellyfish Education Consultancy, Cebu Daily News, Channelfix and Teng’s Sisig.