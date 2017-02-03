Search for article

Typhoon Bising enters PAR

SHARES:

By:

@MichPadayhag

06:19 PM February 3rd, 2017

Recommended
By: Michelle Joy L. Padayhag, February 3rd, 2017 06:19 PM
Bising is the second tropical cyclone which enters the country this 2017. (DOST PAGASA FACEBOOK PAGE)

Bising is the second tropical cyclone which enters the country this 2017. (DOST PAGASA FACEBOOK PAGE)

A low pressure area (LPA) spotted in Mindanao has developed into a tropical cyclone named Bising on Friday afternoon.

Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Mactan, said that Bising which is moving northwest of the country will bring light to moderate rains in Cebu over the weekend.

There is less chance for the cyclone to make a landfall because of the northeast monsoon. As of 6 p.m. on Friday, Bising was spotted 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

So far no tropical cyclone warning signal has been raised in the country.

Bising is the second tropical cyclone to enter Philippine Area of Responsbility (PAR) this 2017 after Auring last January.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.