USC grad ranks fourth in architects’ exam

08:49 PM February 3rd, 2017

By: Doris C. Bongcac, February 3rd, 2017 08:49 PM

CEBU CITY–A graduate of the University of San Carlos-Talamban Campus (USC-TC) here ranked fourth in this year’s architecture licensure examination.

Keshia Stephanie Lim got a score of 82.30 percent during the examination held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Legazpi cities on January 27 and 29.

Lim was the only Cebuana who made it to the top 10 in this year’s board exams.

Topnotcher was Luiz Marko Pantua Silang of the University of the Philippines Dilima who got a score of 83.70 percent.

The results were released by the Professional Regulation Commission on Friday which showed that only 919 of the 1,595 examiners passed this year’s examination administered by the Board of Architecture chaired by Robert S. Sac with his two members, Fidel Jose R. Siapno and Robert M. Mirafuente.

