CAKE MAKEUP

A container van yard right across a mall at the North Reclamation Area is just one example that shows how Cebu lacks urban planning.

Motorists, mall-goers and commuters receive their daily dose of “cake makeup” made of dust every time they pass by near the container van yard.

“Grabeha sad aning lugara oi. Kon mag-uwan, grabeng lapok. Kon mag-init, manghilam-os pud ta og abog (What a terrible place. If there is rain, there’s so much mud. If it’s hot, you would be covered in dust),” an angry jeepney passenger said.

ABUSIVE COPS

A human rights advocate was happy over the decision of the PNP chief who recently barred all policemen from conducting anti-drugs operations.

“Maayo na kay nagpasagad na lang ni ang mga polis. Pila kaha niadtong mga nangamatay ang biktima sa mga way badlongon nga polis (It’s good because the police got too abusive. How many victims died due to abusive cops)?” he said.

A cop who heard him retorted that he never heard people like him praise cops who were killed in the line of duty.

PAYDAY FIRST

Barely two weeks before Valentine’s Day, couples may be preparing for the special day.

But a single young guy said he isn’t excited for February 14. “Ang mga adlaw sa Pebrero sa akong kalendaryo mao ni: . . . 11, 12, 13, 15, 16. . .”

Hearing this, two of his friends took note of the fact that he didn’t forget the 15th, which was payday.