NHA to allot funds for relocation of families

THE National Housing Authority (NHA) will allocate P24 million to fund the relocation of the families affected by last month’s landslides in the mountain barangays of Busay, Sirao and Adlaon in Cebu City.

NHA Engineer Constancio Antiniero met yesterday with Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo and officials of City Hall’s Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) to discuss relocation plans for the families of the three barangays.

Antiniero said they are looking for a three-to four-hectare lot that can accommodate 90 families displaced by the landslides.

He said they will ask the Mines and Geo Sciences Bureau (MGB) to look for suitable relocation sites.

Until then, Councilor Guardo said the DSWS will provide both financial and material assistance to the families.

“What’s important is that the families are provided immediate aid,” he told reporters./USJ-R Intern John Carlo Villaruel