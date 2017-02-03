CIT-U shocks USJ-R, makes c’ship round

THE CEBU Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats pulled the rug from under the vaunted University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) as they upset the Jaguars, 84-81, in the semifinals of the 2nd Raul Cabanero Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament on Thursday night at the Bulacao Sports Complex.

Down for most of the game, the Wildcats came roaring back from a 26-42 halftime deficit with an incredible second half performance that saw them outscore the Jaguars, 58-39.

Joshua dela Cerna was a man on a mission as he scored 33 points while John Lucena had 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaybie Mantilla had 24 to pace the Jaguars while RJ Dinolan pitched in 17. Albert Catiloc also scored 12.

CIT-U will now await the winner of the other semifinal match between the reigning Cesafi champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters today.

The winner-take-all championship game will be held tomorrow.