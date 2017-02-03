Ateneo de Cebu guard Andrew Velasco ready to put incident behind him

In spite of the beating his body has taken in the NBTC Cebu finals, Ateneo de Cebu guard Andrew Velasco is completely locked in on helping the Magis Eagles win Game Three to earn a spot in the National High School Championships.

Velasco, the high-scoring guard from Bacolod, suffered a bloodied chin in Game 1, a wound that was made worse when University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancer Justin Jake Rosete struck it in Game Two.

Now, with Rosete removed from the Baby Lancers as a result of the decision that was handed down by team manager Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, Velasco said that he is focused on playing his best come Game Three, which has been moved to Sunday afternoon at the Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City.

Asked about how he felt when Rosete hit him on his chin in the first half, Velasco just shrugged.

“It’s typical of UV,” said Velasco after their practice session on Thursday night. “Right now, my focus is on playing my best to help my team win on Sunday.”

Velasco also relayed that he heard UV head coach Delfin Pepito instruct his players to hit his chin as he was inbounding the ball near the Baby Lancers’ bench in the third period.

But cool like a cucumber, Velasco said that he just kept his composure and instead just reported what he heard to the game officials.

The best-of-three finals series is headed to an explosive finish after UV took Game 1, 82-80, before Ateneo de Cebu recovered and equalized the series with a 65-63 win in Game Two.