P4.4M for fire victims

THE Mandaue City government released P4.4 million for the financial assistance of the New Year’s eve fire victims in Barangays Guizo and Maguikay in Mandaue City last Thursday and Friday.

Violeta Cavada, head of the Mandaue City Social Welfare and Services Office (CSWSO), said yesterday that the 624 families already received their cash assistance from the city government.

There are 309 families sheltered in tents and are situated in Sitio Salvacion, Maguikay while there are about 314 families presently residing in a basketball court in Sitio Sto. Niño also in Barangay Guizo.

“Home owners each received P10,000 while home renters and sharers received P5,000 each,” Cavada told Cebu Daily News.

Cavada added that the processing of the victims’ cash aid was expedited since the Mandaue City Council had placed the two barangays under a State of Calamity during the previous month.

CSWSO, non-government organizations and other companies had previously extended relief goods, food packs and toiletries to the fire victims.

“As a matter of fact, donations from some private organizations are still pouring in here,” Cavada said.

The families were displaced last January 1.