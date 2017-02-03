Janella, Liza, Nadine and Janine Nominated as Favorite Pinoy Star

THE NOMINATIONS are out and four girls are battling it out in the Favorite Pinoy Star category of Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2017.

Actresses Janelle Salvador, Liza Soberano and Nadine Lustre of the Kapamilya network are nominated along with GMA Network’s Janine Gutierrez.

Janella rose to fame via ABS-CBN’s hit daytime teleserye “Be Careful with my Heart” topbilled by Richard Yap and Jodi Sta. Maria while Liza, considered one of the country’s most beautiful faces, is known for her toprating primetime series, “Forevermore” and “Dolce Amore” which also starred her onscreen partner, Enrique Gil. They are also paired in the upcoming film, “My Ex and Whys.” Nadine, on the other hand, is half of the popular love team JaDine (with James Reid) and is known for the 2015 hit series “On the Wings of Love” and the recently concluded, “Til I Met You.”

Janine, the lone Kapuso nominee, will be next seen in the afternoon series “Legally Blind” together with Mikael Daez.

The other categories are Favorite Global Music Star, Favorite TV Show (Kids), Favorite TV Show (Family), Favorite Reality Show, Favorite Cartoon, Favorite Male TV Star, Favorite Female TV Star, Favorite Movie, Favorite Movie Actor, Favorite Movie Actress, Favorite Animated Movie, Favorite Voice from An Animated Movie, Favorite Movie Villain, Favorite Buttkicker, BFFs (Best Friends Forever), Favorite Frenemies, #Squad, Most Wanted Pet, Favorite Video Game, Favorite Music Group, Favorite Male Singer, Favorite Female Singer,

Favorite Song, Favorite New Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite DJ EDM Artist, Favorite Soundtrack and Favorite Viral Music Artist.

Last year’s Favorite Pinoy Star winner was Dubsmash Queen Maine Mendoza who beat the other nominees—James Reid, Enrique Gil and Kathryn Bernardo.

To vote for your Favorite Pinoy Star, log on to kca.nick-asia.com.