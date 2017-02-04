TIN GOW, the premier Chinese restaurant of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino (WCCHC) has been satisfying the discerning palates with its refined Cantonese cuisine since it opened in the convention hotel in 1999. Its dim sum, those small portions of food served in small steamer baskets or on small plates, in this elegant restaurant along the hotel’s Gourmet Walk are the best in town.

Chinese Malaysian Chef Low Yuen Kong, fondly known as Jimmy Low, has been cooking Cantonese dishes, considered to be the most refined and most celebrated cuisine in China. Chef Low hails from Malaysia where he started his culinary career as a kitchen helper in a known Chinese restaurant. After a few more years gaining experience in the kitchen, he eventually became a Chinese Master Chef of Star Cruises. He was enjoying a successful career in Malaysia and Singapore when the Malaysian owner of WCCHC brought him to Cebu. Eighteen years now with Tin Gow, Chef Low continues to excite Cantonese and dim sum lovers with his distinct touch. A soft-spoken man, Chef Low’s creations speak for the culinary prowess that he possesses.

WCCHC General Manager Anders Hallden was once part of the hotel’s culinary team as a chef a few years back. Together with Marketing Communications Director Arnel Aparis, they ushered in the Year of the Fire Rooster with one of Tin Gow’s Chinese Set Menu. We were all excited as the Yee Sang for the prosperity toss was placed at the center of the table. This colorful raw salmon salad with strips of vegetables and golden crisp pillow crackers are sprinkled with peanuts, sesame seeds, five-spice, drizzled with oil and plum sauce and was tossed by everyone saying “Lo Hei” (meaning “Toss high”). Every ingredient is associated with abundance, a successful and happy life. After we made a mess on the table to attract good fortune, we settled down and enjoyed the salad.

ADVERTISEMENT

A healthy Green Vegetable Bean Curd Soup warmed our palates. A plate of Spring Roll and Siomai appetizers followed, two symbolic foods that must be eaten for the New Year. The Spring Roll resembles rolled money and the Siomai or Pork and Shrimp Dumpling is like a pouch that means wealth.

The Deep-Fried Garoupa in Ginger Sauce was delicious as it was meaningful. The Chinese word for “fish” sounds like “surplus,” which everyone wishes for. The Deep-Fried Bean Curd (Tofu) Braised with Shrimp was exceptionally good. Tin Gow makes very good Tofu–silky smooth and firm. For family togetherness, we had Stir-Fried Malaysian Chicken. One of the signature dishes of Chef Low is his Sweet and Sour Pork, which I cannot find in any Cantonese restaurant in Cebu. Thin slices of tender pork are coated with special batter and deep fried–golden and delicately crispy. I will have this dish anytime. Anyway, pork connotes strength and abundant blessing.

At the end of the exquisite meal, a special bowl of soupy concoction with ginseng, longan and radish left me wondering what it symbolized. This was paired with the ubiquitous New Year favorite, Nian Gao or Tikoy. This is a popular gift for Chinese New Year. And we all went home with box of Tikoy with the belief that we are getting higher in position and wealth year after year.