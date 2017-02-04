Abducted student rescued in Carcar

CEBU CITY—The 26-year-old man who was reportedly abducted by unidentified men along F. Ramos Extension in Cebu City was found alive in Barangay Poblacion I in Carcar City, about 42 km south of here, on Saturday morning.

Julian Inaki Larrazabal Garcia, a scion of the owners of Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital in Cebu City, had bruises on his body when he was released by his abductors about 10 a.m. in a grassy vacant lot in the Poblacion.

Chief Insp. Jose Liddawa, chief of the Carcar police Station, said they could not yet determine the reason behind the abduction.

“No ransom money was requested,” he said in a media interview.

The police were still looking for the four suspects who were on board a white Toyota High-Ace, wearing bonnets to conceal their identities.