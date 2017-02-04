Search for article

Osmeña names Dumpit as Ermita caretaker

DUMPIT

Starting Monday, SPO1 Adonis Dumpit will act as caretaker of Barangay Ermita in Cebu City.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) earlier announced that Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak will fill in the position while eight elected village officials serve their suspension, but Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he decided to have Dumpit do it instead.

(READ: Ermita officials start serving 6-month preventive suspension)

“I think Dave is more than qualified and he’s done a very excellent job, but I have decided to let Dumpit do it,” he said in a press conference on Saturday.

Osmeña added that if the city government intends to rid the village of its drug problem, Dumpit was more fit for the job as drug lords were afraid of the police officer more than the councilor.

(READ: DILG: Tumulak is Ermita caretaker)

Dumpit was also among the three nominees Osmeña referred to the DILG as prospective replacements for Ermita’s suspended barangay captain.

The mayor said this may be their only chance to crack down on illegal drugs in the barangay and clean up the community.

(READ: Lessons from Brgy. Ermita officials’ suspension)

Osmeña clarified that tasks such as signing barangay clearances and vouchers for the salaries of village workers will be left to himself, Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, or the city administrator.

