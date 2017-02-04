Pagasa: Bising unlikely to make landfall

TROPICAL Depression “Bising” has a little chance of making landfall in the Philippines, according to Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan.

Aguirre said that Cebu will be cloudy today but less chance of rain.

“Bising has also recurved because of the high pressure area coming from China,” Aguirre told Cebu Daily News.

As of 6 p.m. yesterday, Bising was spotted 450 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with a maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Gale warning was issued in Catandunes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon, coast of Northern and Eastern Samar, Surigao, Dinagat Island and Siargao due to Bising.

Bising is the second tropical cyclone that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this 2017 after Auring in January.