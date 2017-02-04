Sacred Heart booters make U-15 finals

The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) crushed hapless Paref Springdale, 8-0 Saturday, to advance to the championship round of the boys under-15 category in the 18th Aboitiz Football Cup at the Don Bosco Technological College( DBTC) football field.

King Baclado accounted for five goals in the merciless rout while Jacob Braun chipped in two goals and Ethan Deller added one.

Sacred Heart will face the winner of the other semifinal match between Abellana National School ( ANS) and DBTC which will be played at 1p.m. today at the DBTC field.

In the boys under-18 division, ANS and SHS-AdC settled for a, 2-2, draw at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

John Eduave scored the first goal for SHS-AdC in the sixth minute but ANS’ Kurt Cuizon tied the count with a goal in the 43rd minute to close the opening half at 1-1.

In the second half, Nao Ozawa again gave the lead for SHS-AdC with his 69th-minute conversion. However, Arnel Armamento spoiled Ateneo’s impending victory with a game-tying goal in the 89th minute.

Both teams are unbeaten in Group B of the boys under-18 with three wins and a draw.

In the Boys U-18 Group A, DBTC scored a default victory over Cebu International School (CIS) for its second win while CIS suffered its first loss after opening with a victory.

Also in Group A, Springdale FC opened its campaign with an easy win after Balamban FC was a no-show also at the CCSC field.