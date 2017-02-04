USJ-R, SWU triumph

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) and the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma emerged victorious in the Under 19 Division 1-B in the Cebu Youth Basketball League over at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts and the PAREF-Springdale gym.

USJ-R nipped Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, 46–45, as Karl Cabulao led the squad with 10 points.

Meanwhile, SWU-Phinma got 14 from Gyle Montano and 12 from Junreign Baculio to topple the hosts, PAREF-Springdale, 55–49.

In the Under 16 Division 1-A, the University of San Carlos South-A persevered over University of Southern Philippines Foundation, 58–57, in a double overtime thriller.

Raphael Garro led all scorers with 27 markers while John Matthew Ponteras chipped in 15.