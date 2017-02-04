UV drubs UC to reach Cabanero hoop finals

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will be making their way back to the finals of the Raul Cabanero Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament to defend their crown as they clobbered the University of Cebu Webmasters, 90-78, in the semifinals on Friday at the Bulacao Sports Complex.

Sharpshooter Josue Segumpan was on point during the knockout match as he fired in 22 points to lead the way for the Green Lancers. Jerome Napao had 13, reigning Cesafi MVP Rey Suerte tallied 12, Mike Macion added 11 while Jayson Balabag scored 10 to round out the double-figure scorers for the defending champs.

The men in green will be facing off against the upstart Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats in the winner-take-all finals tonight at the same venue.

The Webmasters got 25 from Jhan Jabello, 14 from JR Puerto and 10 from Melvin Butohan.

The tournament is being backed by Bulacao barangay captain Raul Cabanero and councilors Banjo Abastillas, Darwin Cabanero and Agnes Lastimosa.

The tournament is also sanctioned by the Cesafi, under the supervision of deputy commissioner Danny Duran.