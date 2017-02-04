Search for article

Filipino fighters lose to Australian twin brothers

SHARES:

10:05 PM February 4th, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, February 4th, 2017 10:05 PM

AUSTRALIAN twin brothers Jason and Andrew Moloney remained unbeaten after beating their respective Filipino opponents last Friday night at the Adelaide Oval in South Australia.

Jason Moloney, who is the reigning WBA Oceania Super bantamweight champion, won by unanimous decision over Cebu-based Marco Demecillo of RWS Boxing Gym in an eight-round non-title fight.

Andrew, the WBA Oceania bantamweight champion, likewise scored a UD win over Renoel Pael of Leyte in another eight-round duel.

Demecillo found no answer to Jason’s speed and power that resulted in his seventh defeat to go with his 22 wins (17KOs) and a single draw.

Jason now has 10 wins, 12 by knockouts, while Andrew Moloney also logged his 12th victory spiked by seven knockout victories.
Pael fell to 21W-5L-1D-11KOs.

The 26-year-old Moloney brothers trained at the ALA Boxing Gym in Cebu City for a couple of weeks last year as part of their preparation for last Friday’s fights.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
‘SAVAGE GIRL’ FALLS
‘SAVAGE GIRL’ FALLS
January 26th, 2017
‘SAVAGE GIRL': A GOOD LIFE
‘SAVAGE GIRL': A GOOD LIFE
January 28th, 2017
Typhoon Bising enters PAR
Typhoon Bising enters PAR
February 3rd, 2017