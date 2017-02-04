Filipino fighters lose to Australian twin brothers

AUSTRALIAN twin brothers Jason and Andrew Moloney remained unbeaten after beating their respective Filipino opponents last Friday night at the Adelaide Oval in South Australia.

Jason Moloney, who is the reigning WBA Oceania Super bantamweight champion, won by unanimous decision over Cebu-based Marco Demecillo of RWS Boxing Gym in an eight-round non-title fight.

Andrew, the WBA Oceania bantamweight champion, likewise scored a UD win over Renoel Pael of Leyte in another eight-round duel.

Demecillo found no answer to Jason’s speed and power that resulted in his seventh defeat to go with his 22 wins (17KOs) and a single draw.

Jason now has 10 wins, 12 by knockouts, while Andrew Moloney also logged his 12th victory spiked by seven knockout victories.

Pael fell to 21W-5L-1D-11KOs.

The 26-year-old Moloney brothers trained at the ALA Boxing Gym in Cebu City for a couple of weeks last year as part of their preparation for last Friday’s fights.