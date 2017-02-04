BDO clients can appeal to Tomas

DEPOSITORS of Banco de Oro (BDO) along Magallanes Street in Cebu City can still conduct business in the bank for as long as it remains open.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that he did not have any problem with businessmen asking for time to adjust with the closure, which he earlier said would be around the third week of this month.

Osmeña does not have the exact date for it yet; but said that it would be okay if customers asked for reconsideration.

“It’s okay if the customers ask for reconsideration, not the banks,” he said in a press conference on Saturday.

BDO Magallanes branch’s application for renewal of its business permit is currently on hold, pending complaints of alleged tax fraud filed by Osmeña himself against bank officials.

Bank officials, meanwhile, have consistently denied the mayor’s accusations.

Joseph Lao, BDO Magallanes branch manager, in a letter sent to the mayor dated Jan. 11, said the bank has consistently complied with the Local Government Code, City Ordinance No. LXIX, and other applicable rules and issuances on determining gross receipts.