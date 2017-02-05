Canoy falters in world title campaign

CEBU-BASED Joey “Canoy Singwangcha” Canoy of Flores Boxing Gym faltered in his first world title fight, losing to the more experienced Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler in their IBO Junior flyweight duel in Gauteng, South Africa earlier today.

Canoy quit on his stool before the start of the eighth round as he complained to his trainer Brix Flores of abdominal cramps.

The 23-year-old Canoy, a native of General Santos City, suffered his third career-loss to go with 12 wins (6KOs) and a single draw.

Budler, a former IBO and WBA world minimumweight champion, tallied his 31st win with 10 knockout victories and two losses.