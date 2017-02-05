Pescos settles for second in 7-Eleven Run

ONE OF CEBU’S top long distance runner Rafael Pescos of Spectrum Runners managed a runner-up finish in the 42-kilometer race of the 7-Eleven Run yesterday in Alabang.

Pescos, the 22-year-old Hinigiran, Negros Occidental native who won last January’s Cebu City Marathon, finished the race in two hours, 39 minutes and 26 seconds to place second behind former National Milo Marathon finals champion Rafael Poliquit, who crossed the finish line in 2:37.31. Another Cebu-based runner Azlan Pagay claimed third place, clocking 2:47.

In the distaff side, Ruffa Sorongon also finished second in the female 21k race with a time of 1:28.