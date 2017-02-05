DBTC forges rematch with Ateneo de Cebu

THE DEFENDING champions Don Bosco Technological College (DBTC) will return to the championship round in the boys’ under-15 category after disposing the Abellana National School (ANS), 7-1, in the semifinals of the Aboitiz Football Cup yesterday at the DBTC campus in Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

With the victory, DBTC will face in the finals the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), which advanced after pulling off an 8–0 semifinal win over Paref Springdale last Saturday.

Bith teams also met in last year’s championship game with DBTC emerging victorious.

DBTC took a commanding 3–1 lead in the first half with goals from Joshua Tabar, Arc Angelo and Jasha Tabar. ANS prevented a shutout with a goal from Kenneth Niaga.

In the second half, DBTC completed the dominating victory by adding four more goals courtesy of Christian Agot, Louis Colina, Josh Asignar and Jose Urot.

According to Cebu Football Association (CFA) official Manuel Dumangcas, the championship match will be held after the CVIRAA meet in the City of Naga, south Cebu.

In the men’s open competition at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) defeated Don Bosco United FC (DBUFC), 4–0. Last year’s finals runners-up ERCO BRO Nationals also opened their campaign in style, routing the Avengers FC, 14–0. In another game, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) routed Suzuki FC, 6-0.