Lee, Andrin win 10k titles in CVAPA run

PRINCE Joey Lee, one of the ace runners of Spectrum Runners and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, secured the men’s 10 kilometer title of the “I Love Run: Born From the Heart” yesterday.

The 21-year-old Lee crossed the finish line at the Vibo Place along Escario Street in Cebu City with a time of 33 minutes and 48 seconds, edging Kenyan Douglas Mwiti, who finished second with a time of 34:40. Ariel Saballa placed third with a time of 34:52.

In the distaff side, the Andrin sisters took the top two spots, with Lovely Fe emerging on top with a time of 48:09 and the younger Cherry Andrin claiming second place, clocking 48:10. Michelle Beboso rounded off the top three, finishing in 49:49.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners in the 5k were Kenyan James Mibei (17:10) and Keisha Mae Delechos (23:35).

In the 10-12 years old category (3k), winners were Dexter Lucido and Ancent May Ababa while Jam May Sotero and Coreon Paulter Canas topped the 7-9 years old category.

The running event was organized by of the Central Visayas Adoptive Parents Association, a non-profitable organization that helps both adoptive parents and adoptive children to strengthen their relationship and bonding through its free counseling and seminars.