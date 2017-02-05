Bus co-op accuses firm of using duplicate license plates

A BUS operator will submit a complaint against a bus firm that he accused of using duplicate plate numbers or “kambal plaka” at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) this week.

Julie Flores, president of the Cebu Provincial and Mini Bus Cooperative, posted a photo on his Facebook account last week in which two Ceres bus units bore the same plate number of “064004” despite having different body numbers.

“I am sending this photo with a complaint via Viber to LTFRB central office and Chairman Martin Delgra,” Flores told Cebu Daily News yesterday.

The two Ceres bus units allegedly parked at the North Bus Terminal in Mandaue City when the photo was taken by one of the co-op members.

“This is unfair to other operators who are following the law. This has to be checked by the LTFRB-7,” Flores said in a phone interview.

The Cebu Provincial and Mini Bus Cooperative has 40 members owning 300 bus units that service Cebu province.

Cebu Daily News tried to call Vallacar Transit Inc., the management of Ceres bus yesterday but was unable to do so.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon wanted details from Flores for them to proceed the investigation.

“We will not tolerate these kinds of violations. If proven, we will not hesitate to impose sanctions on Vallacar, as records will show that we don’t hesitate to suspend Ceres buses that are involved in accidents,” Cuizon said.

LTFRB-7 will impose the appropriate penalty in accordance with law, even suspension or cancellation of franchise, if warranted, he said.