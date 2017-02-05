Drug surrenderer shot down in Lapu

A 38-YEAR-OLD drug suspect who surrendered to police during an Oplan TokHang operation died after being shot down several times by unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants in Sitio Pakpakan, Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City last Saturday evening.

Arnelo Nacorda, a resident of Sitio Lugsongan in Barangay Basak, sustained five gunshot wounds in the body that led to his death.

SPO1 Luisito Ernie of the Lapu-Lapu City police’s homicide section said witnesses told them that the helmet-wearing gunman approached Nacorda who sat with a group of men at the bench and told the others to leave.

The gunman then shot Nacorda several times and boarded a waiting XRM motorcycle a few meters away.

The assailant and the motorcycle rider sped off to an unknown direction, Ernie said.

Senior Insp. Alcon Escusora, Marigondon police precinct chief, confirmed that Nacorda surrendered to police during an Oplan Tokhang activity.

He said Nacorda had a record of being arrested for illegal drug activities.

Police found five spent shells from the crime scene.