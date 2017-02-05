Slain traffic aide laid to rest

Friends and sympathizers of slain traffic enforcer Raquel Bensi paid their respects to his family as his remains were laid to rest at the Cebu Mactan Memorial Garden in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City yesterday afternoon.

Bensi’s mother Lally Bensi, his sisters Lucy and Jocelyn fainted during the ceremony but later recovered.

While Bensi’s family and relatives mourned his passing, policemen were in the streets to secure the venue.

Personnel of the City of Lapu-Lapu Allied Force (CLAF), Basak barangay tanods, City Traffic Management System (CTMS) and other government employees were on hand to extend their condolences to the Bensi family.

A requiem Mass officiated by Rev. Fr. Arnolfo Jumao-as was held at a chapel in the burial area at 1 p.m.

Bensi’s wife Jinky and the family called on the Lapu-Lapu City government to serve justice to them for his death.

“Nangayo gyud mi og hustisya sa iyang kamatayon nga manubag ang mga nipatay niya (We are asking for justice for his death, that his killers will answer for what they did),” Jinky said.

Mario Napoli, acting CTMS chief, said they were reluctant to assign traffic enforcers in the Basak area three days after Bensi was killed there.

He said they only returned to patrolling the area after police assured that they will secure them.

Since the shooting happened, Napoli said there were no tricycle drivers spotted in the area which is usually congested with unregistered tricycles.

Napoli said there are 400 unregistered tricycles running mostly at night in barangays Basak, Pajac, and Bankal.

Police are preparing charges against a certain Eric Empaso and a cohort to be named John Doe for Bensi’s murder.

Empaso is accused of being responsible for the murder attempts on Basak barangay chairman Isabelito Darnayla and CTMS chief Frank Brazil.