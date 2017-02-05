Team Baby dominates

TEAM Baby was crowned champion in the team event competition of the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) bowling tournament last Friday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center last Friday.

Composed of Baby Bacon, Ronan Barredo, Celis Viloria and Boy Gacho, Team Baby ended the four-game series with 2,587 pinfalls. The team’s best game came in the second round where it knocked down 1,040 pins.

The team of Emie Osada, Marvin Sevilla, Rene Ceniza and Bong Supremo landed at second place with 2,529.

Completing the top three finishers was the team of Sonia Gakenholz, Jerry Davis, Cedric Alimbuyong and Tony Torres with 2,496.

The tournament was the highlight of Cetba’s election of its new set of board of directors.