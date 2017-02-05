Search for article

Team Baby dominates

SHARES:

10:00 PM February 5th, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, February 5th, 2017 10:00 PM

TEAM Baby was crowned champion in the team event competition of the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) bowling tournament last Friday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center last Friday.

Composed of Baby Bacon, Ronan Barredo, Celis Viloria and Boy Gacho, Team Baby ended the four-game series with 2,587 pinfalls. The team’s best game came in the second round where it knocked down 1,040 pins.

The team of Emie Osada, Marvin Sevilla, Rene Ceniza and Bong Supremo landed at second place with 2,529.

Completing the top three finishers was the team of Sonia Gakenholz, Jerry Davis, Cedric Alimbuyong and Tony Torres with 2,496.

The tournament was the highlight of Cetba’s election of its new set of board of directors.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
TAKEN AND FREED
TAKEN AND FREED
February 4th, 2017
‘SAVAGE GIRL’ FALLS
‘SAVAGE GIRL’ FALLS
January 26th, 2017
‘SAVAGE GIRL': A GOOD LIFE
‘SAVAGE GIRL': A GOOD LIFE
January 28th, 2017