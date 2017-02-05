Search for article

Elite hoop semifinals set Friday

10:02 PM February 5th, 2017

By: Rabboni Centino Borbon, February 5th, 2017 10:02 PM

ALL IS SET for the semifinal round of the Elite Basketball Club-Toledo scheduled on Friday at the CEDC Multipurpose Gym in Toledo City.

The Final Four round will have the top-seeded Broncos, 4-1 (win-loss), facing off against the fourth-seed Stallions (3-2) and the second-seed Huskies (3-2) going head-to-head against the third-ranked Bobcats (3-2).

The Huskies, in most part of the season, could have taken the top spot had it not been for their default loss to the Broncos last Wednesday.

Last Friday, the Stallions and the Bobcats were also forfeited. Luckily, the two squads had piled up enough wins to qualify to the semis.

Also last Friday, the Bulldogs (1-4) clobbered the Leopards (0-5), 99–90, to end the tournament on a winning note.
Walter Sayson topped the Bulldogs with 24 points.

The undermanned Leopards were led by Mervin Dahuya’s 44 points and Renerio Lawas Jr’s 20.

