SWU PHINMA inaugurates Sacred Heart Hospital

A drizzly morning on January 9 bore witness to the relaunch and inauguration of the Sacred Heart Hospital. In attendance were some students and the administrative staff of Southwestern University, with which the hospital is partnered, the medical staff of Sacred Heart Hospital, SWU president Dr. Chito Salazar, the chief architects and contractors of the new hospital, and the barangay captains of Sambag I and II.

This inauguration marked the expansion of the hospital in terms of scope and land area. Architects Miguel Salcedo and Ronald Miranda of 260 Inc. explained the new layout of the hospital, extending the entire structure to the front where the parking lot once stood. The bigger land area will allow for improvements in spatial zones, they said, as well as relocate the ER to a more accessible area.

Partnering with the Philippine Investment Management Consultants (PHINMA) Group, the general hospital will be fully absorbed into the university and will serve as a teaching institution. A new radiology department will also be put in place, for the benefit of patients and pre-medical students alike.

Dr. Angerico Melgar, the vice president for hospital operations, shared that the new Sacred Heart Hospital aims to strengthen the hospital’s general-treatment program and to become the best hospital in providing quality training to medical students. He also says the hospital is willing to fully commit in providing the best possible healthcare to the residents of Barangay Sambag I and Barangay Sambag II. In the future, he hopes to access more barangays in partnerships. /Jonathan Kevin Lim