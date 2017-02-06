Mandaue City police conduct ‘Oplan Sita’

The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) on Monday conducted a surprise inspection on its policemen’s vehicles as part of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) internal cleansing.

The operation was dubbed “Oplan Sita” which was aimed to ensure that all police vehicles with Official Receipts (OR) and Certificate of Registration (CR), said Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, MCPO chief.

They also wanted to prevent policemen from using vehicles that were either stolen or were used as evidence, he added.

“Oplan Sita” also urged policemen not to wear excessive pieces of jewelry to avoid the wrong impression that they were enjoying a lavish lifestyle.

The inspection was first of the series of surprise inspections that the MCPO would be conducting. The police stations were also directed to hold their own surprise inspections.

On Monday, the MCPO inspected 24 motorcycles and four cars, including Alanas’ vehicle.

“So far, compliant naman sila,” Alanas said.