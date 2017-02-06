Labella calls on DILG, Ombuds to take control over Ermita issue

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella urged the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Office of the Ombudsman to take an active supervisory role and authority in settling the standstill in Barangay Ermita.

Labella expressed concern over the situation in Barangay Ermita especially since barangay workers have padlocked the barangay hall in order to prevent SPO1 Adonis Dumpit from taking over as caretaker of the barangay.

On Monday morning, at least 80 residents of Barangay Ermita gathered in front of their barangay hall for five hours to protest the appointment of a policeman as the village caretaker following the suspension of all village officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

They arrived at the Barangay Hall about 6 a.m. in anticipation of the arrival of SPO1 Adonis Dumpit who was supposed to start working as Ermita caretaker after he was appointed by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

They left about 11 a.m. when a police officer told them that a dialog would be held at the police station once Dumpit arrived.

Rupinta also showed up at the barangay hall to express his support to the rallyists who included barangay workers.

The rallyists sat on plastic chairs in front of the barangay hall for five hours to demand that the caretaker of the village should be someone from Ermita.

They also placed on the barangay hall’s steel gate a green cartolina with a message that read: “Ermita para sa taga Ermita (Ermita should be for people of Ermita).”

The gate had been padlocked by the supporters of suspended barangay captain, Felicisimo Rupinta on Sunday night, according to Emerita Juab, a Gender and Development staff member of the village.

She said they welcome a caretaker provided that he is from Ermita.