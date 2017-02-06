Guardo shrugs off rumors of him bolting to BOPK

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo shrug off rumors that he was leaving Team Rama for Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s party, the Bando Osmeña – Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

He told a news conference on Monday morning that he remained firm with his commitment with Team Rama which was headed by Osmeña’s archrival, former mayor Mike Rama.

He added that he owed Team Rama his position now since he wouldn’t be elected councilor without the support of the party leaders.

“I could never be a councilor without Team Rama, not only the party but also the political leaders behind Team Rama,” he said.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, who belongs to Team Rama, said he hasn’t heard of the rumor that two councilors belonging to his group were moving to BOPK.

But he added he would respect the decision of any Team Rama councilor if they wished to leave the party like what happened to Councilors Hanz Abella and Dave Tumulak who had declared themselves independent.

Labella, for his part, said he would stay with Team Rama being one of the party founders.