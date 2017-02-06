Search for article

Robinsons Bank greets the Year of the Rooster

01:38 PM February 6th, 2017

By: PR, February 6th, 2017 01:38 PM


ROBINSONS Bank greets the Year of the Rooster with excitement as it continues to expand its branch network. Robinsons Bank starts the year off with 124 operating units, with plans to open 25 more in key locations across the country, bringing its services to more Filipinos nationwide. This is part of its dedication to its vision of becoming the bank of choice of many Filipinos, and its fulfillment of the mission of the JG Summit Conglomerate: making life better for every Filipino.

Robinsons Bank continues to celebrate the New Year with its newest product: the Robinsons Bank Visa Debit Card (VDC). The VDC is an EMV enabled card which makes transactions more secure, allowing cardholders to shop online, dine and travel with ease and safety. Own the New Year with the world’s most accepted card! Kiong Hee Huat Tsai!
For inquiries and concerns, you may reach Robinsons Bank through its Customer Care Center at 637-CARE (2273) or domestic toll-free 1-800-10-637-CARE (2273); or go to its website at www.robinsonsbank.com.ph. Like them on facebook at www.facebook.com/robinsonsbank/ and follow them on twitter @RBankCorp. /PR

