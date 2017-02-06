SKILLS has skills for Senior High

Search for article

04:25 PM February 6th, 2017

Dr. Eunice Raz, SKILLS Academic Director [CDN Photo | Junjie Mendoza]

“WE are ready to share our advocacies to Senior High School students.” This is what Dr. Eunice B. Raz, the Academic Director of SKILLS, said as she proudly introduced their new commitment in creating a functional basic education system that will serve as an excellent training ground for more competent and more responsible individuals.

SKILLS (School of Knowledge for Industrial Labor, Leadership, and Service) is an internationally accredited foundation that promotes skills education through Technical-Vocational courses in the field of Home Economics and Industrial Arts.

Dr. Raz also stated the essence of the Senior High School program that is aligned with the institution’s mission- training and certifying Filipino workers for the world today and tomorrow.

Among the tracks that SKILLS offers are Home Economics which has Housekeeping, Domestic Work, Hilot and Food & Beverage, and they also offer Carpentry, Masonry and Tile Setting under Industrial Arts. SKILLS is also setting up to open more tracks such as Accountancy, Business and Management (ABM), and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the next school years to come.

“What is good in us is that we allow students to do 70% hands-on on their training so that they will be exposed to what the demand would be like. Our trainers are industry-practiced,” Dr. Raz added as she further explained about the curriculum.

 

One of SKILLS’ training simulation rooms [CDN Photo | Junjie Mendoza]

SKILLS will have an open-house event this coming March 2017 which showcases free teaching tutorials, massage and demonstration which will be held at the SKILLS Campus, General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City (Old Sacred heart School for Boys).

For inquiries, look for Ms. Mitziel Toledo or dial the numbers 234-6102 / 09331714325 or email skills@primary.com.ph. /Euphrese Sanchez

