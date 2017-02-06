No show, no entry for Dumpit

He had yet to show up at Barangay Ermita, and yet followers of suspended Barangay Chairman Felicisimo Rupinta made it clear that SPO1 Adonis Dumpit isn’t welcome to take over as the barangay’s caretaker.

Rupinta’s supporters gathered at 6 a.m. yesterday, bringing placards to voice their disapproval of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s appointment of Dumpit as Ermita’s acting caretaker.

The barangay hall’s gate was even padlocked, accompanied by a green placard that read “Ermita para sa taga Ermita (Ermita should be for people of Ermita).”

“It is okay with us if the caretaker is from Ermita. If someone from another planet comes here, they don’t know the problem in the barangay,” said Emerita Juab, a Gender and Development (GAD) staffer.

Rupinta later showed up to thank supporters and told reporters he submitted a petition for certiorari asking for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) to the Court of Appeals in Manila last Friday against their preventive suspension.

The Ombudsman-Visayas placed Rupinta and seven barangay councilmen under a six-month preventive suspension due to a complaint filed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7.

The agency accused the barangay officials of refusing to cooperate with them in last year’s drug raid in the barangay.

The rally lasted until 11 a.m. with the residents and supporters sitting in plastic chairs outside the barangay hall. Dumpit did not show up at all yesterday.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, arrived in the area where he met with Rupinta and some barangay workers.

Tumulak convinced the residents to stop the rally.

“I asked them to stop because it might create a bad impression on the barangay officials. They can resolve their problem legally,” Tumulak said.

He said the people closed the barangay hall because they feared that someone may plant something that can be used against them and Rupinta.

The residents later relented and agreed to reopen the barangay hall.

They also signed a petition to be passed to the Office of the President, asking them to fast-track the appointment of a caretaker in the barangay.

Chief Insp. Clark Arriola, chief of the Carbon Police Precinct whose area of jurisdiction includes Barangay Ermita, said two police officers were assigned there to keep the peace.

On learning about the picket, Vice Mayor Edgaro Labella said the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and even the Ombudsman should make sure that nothing untoward happens in the barangay.

At the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said Dumpit cannot assume as caretaker of Barangay Ermita unless he retires or resigns from his job.

“Police siya eh. Puwede ba yun na ia-appoint siya pero active na police? Hindi puwede yun. Mag-retire or mag-resign muna siya (He is a police officer.

Is it allowed to appoint him when he is still an active police officer? It’s not allowed. He must retire or resign first),” said Taliño, PRO-7 chief.

The PRO-7 chief said there were no documents attesting to Dumpit’s appointment by Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Even if the mayor publicly declared his appointment of Dumpit as caretaker of Barangay Ermita, Taliño said it’s also up to the DILG to review it.

He said Dumpit can only act as a “barangay-police” and not a barangay chairman if ever he assumes as caretaker of Barangay Ermita.

“If his work is related to law enforcement, then it’s allowed,” Taliño said.

In choosing Dumpit as caretaker, Mayor Osmeña said he hopes to get rid of the illegal drug problem in Barangay Ermita./USJ-R Intern Delyne Marl Saragena