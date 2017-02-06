Cops told: Track down Korean mafia in Cebu

As local officials were caught by surprise by President Duterte’s pronouncement of the strong presence of a “Korean mafia” in Cebu, a Cebu City official is calling on law enforcement agencies to track down this foreign gang, who are into selling drugs and prostitution in this Central Visayas province.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella said that the law enforcement agencies must be on the lookout to track down this Korean gang.

Labella said that the information linking Korean nationals in the illegal drug trade, prostitution and kidnapping is a matter that has to be seriously looked into.

He also called on those at the immigration department to strictly evaluate the Koreans entering and staying in the country.

“Well, I think, (the) immigration authority should also really make a thorough evaluation of Koreans coming in and out of the country especially those who live and stay longer in the City of Cebu,” he said.

President Duterte has earlier announced that he received the information about the Korean mafia from intelligence sources.

Labella, however, said that there are also well-meaning Korean nationals who are only studying here in the city.

“But of course, there are some perhaps, that should be thoroughly monitored and observed,” he said.

Labella also said that he had a dialogue with the Korean Consul and they vowed to cooperate with the authorities.

He encouraged the Cebuanos to be more vigilant amid the President’s revelation.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, Provincial Women’s Commission chairperson, said she was surprised by the President’s announcement because most of the human trafficking cases involving foreigners that the provincial government were able to intercept had ranked the Koreans low on the list.

Magpale said she had never heard about any syndicate involving Koreans prior to the President’s revelation.

Despite this, Magpale said that the President’s declaration about “Korean mafia” must have come from reliable sources and should not be discounted.

“Naa mi nga cases na rescued victims from Koreans but we never knew that there was a syndicate or they call it a mafia,” she said. “But of course, coming from the President and the President has access to information which we don’t really have, kinahanglan i-validate g’yud na sa PNP.”

Magpale said that she had already told Provincial Women’s Commission representative, Insp. Marginette Yosores of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), to look into the reports.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III, for his part, said he was surprised at the President’s pronouncement since he had not heard about this Korean mafia in Cebu.

Davide said that he is aware about previous criminal incidents including Koreans, but he has never heard about “Korean mafia” prior to hearing about it on the news.

“Wala pa, first time pa gyud ko kadungog ana,” he said. “I have read na 2009 pa kuno na but karon pa gyud ko, quite frankly.

He said that the Korean consul was also unaware of this unruly Koreans visiting the country.

Based on the data of South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), there are over 89,000 Korean expatriates living in the Philippines as of 2015. Of this number, 25,000 are living in Cebu.

However, considering the number of Koreans in Cebu, Davide said that the likelihood of a syndicate “could be operating” among them is possible.

He said he was hoping that the Koreans who know something about the Korean mafia in Cebu would report this to the authorities.

“I’m sure ma-concern gyud sila ani,” he said. “It’s really a cause of concern nila kay sila man tanan ani. Sila pud nga some muari diri para mubakasyon lang or already taken residence here, nag-negosyo diri. Of course, makaapekto gyud ni.”

Aside from local officials, business and tourism leaders in Cebu are also calling for stricter requirements for foreign tourists to come to the Philippines.

Ma. Teresa Chan, immediate past president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), said that the Philippine government should be more concerned of the “quality” of tourists that come here instead of the quantity.

“Proper screening should be made. Documents to be required such as ITR (income tax return), school or employer certificate, etc., should be reviewed,” she told Cebu Daily News in a text message on Monday.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), nationals from 157 countries are allowed to enter the Philippines without a visa for a period of stay of not more than 30 days, provided they hold valid tickets for their return journey to port of origin or next port of destination and their passports valid for a period of at least six months beyond the contemplated period of stay.

Chan said there should be closer coordination between local governments here and Korean authorities as well as vigilance among local stakeholders.

Cebu Association of Tour Operators (CATO) president Edilberto Mendoza, meanwhile, said there was no need to regulate the number of South Korean visitors coming to the Philippines.

He echoed the statement of Chan, adding that there should be measures to ensure these visitors’ backgrounds are not “tainted.”

Mendoza said this goes for tourists of all nationalities, not just South Koreans, which are currently considered to be Central Visayas’ and Cebu’s top tourist market.

The tourism leader earlier said Duterte’s revelation was seen to hurt business relations between Cebu and South Korea, but only for a short time.

Melanie Ng, current CCCI president, said an increase in tourist arrivals will greatly help spur the growth of the economy and business will thrive if the economy is growing.

“We encourage initiatives in increasing our tourist arrivals and not restrict them,” she said.

The chamber leader said authorities just have to make sure the activities of these tourists are well monitored and that the country’s laws are being observed.

Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Glenn Soco, for his part, said there is a need to welcome foreigners to the country and accept that Cebu is fast becoming a multi-cultural destination.

What needs to be strengthened, however, is law enforcement to address elements tagged as “mafias” here.

Cebu Business Club (CBC) president Gordon Alan Joseph, on the other hand, believes Korean tourism has been good and that this may not even be an issue.

Data gathered by Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7) from accommodation establishments in the region showed that 626,364 South Koreans visited the region from January to September 2016, 593,946 of which came to Cebu.

About one million South Korean tourists visit the country each year, according to DOT data gathered from international airports all over the country.