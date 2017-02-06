No PUJ fare hike in Cebu

CEBU is not included in the approved P1 provisional fare increase for jeepneys by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) yesterday in Metro Manila and Regions 3 and 4.

Starting Wednesday, jeepney fare for these areas will be at P8, but LTFRB-7 Assistant Regional Director Reynaldo Elnar clarified that Cebu is excluded from the order.

“For Cebu, jeepney fare remains at P6.50 (provisional fare). Jeepney drivers should follow that rate because it has never changed,” Elnar told Cebu Daily News.

LTFRB issued an “additional provisional reduction” in February 2016 for whole Central Visayas making P6.50 as the minimum fare for the first five kilometers of public utility jeepney (PUJ) service.

Elnar said that senior citizens and students could still avail with the twenty percent discount from the basic fare.

Drivers are also reminded to give exact change to the riding public to avoid overcharging.

Under the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2014-01, drivers will pay P1,000 and P5,000 for overcharging.

Petition

Ryan Benjamin Yu, president of Cebu Integrated Transport Service Cooperative (Citrasco) said that if Cebu had been included in the fare adjustment, he would have canceled the filing of petition on Friday.

“Of course that will be too much for the riding public. But if Cebu is not included then the filing of petition will push through,” Yu told Cebu Daily News.

Yu plans to file on Friday for a fare surge, which is an additional P1.50 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Reasons for Citrasco filing the fare adjustment include traffic, increasing fuel prices and basic commodities./With Inquirer report