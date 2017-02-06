Tom leads 8-man ‘waste management study’ group to Japan

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is leading an eight-man delegation to Kitakyushu, Japan on Wednesday to learn from their waste management system.

Traveling with Osmeña are Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., Department of Public Services (DPS) head Roberto Cabarrubias and Barangay Captains Gremar Barete (Buhisan), Dario Arcilla (Talamban), Eduardo Lauron (Carreta), Jovito Taborada (Lahug) and suspended Barangay Captain Victor Buendia (Labangon).

Cabarrubias said their delegation would be leaving Cebu for a three-day travel to Japan scheduled from Wednesday to Friday.

However, Cabarrubias said, that their travel would be of no cost to the city government.

He said that government of Kitakyushu would take care of their airfare, accommodation and meals.

Cebu City is now faced with a dilemma on how to take care of the around 500 tons of garbage that it produces daily, with the closure of the Inayawan Sanitary Landfill.

Cabbarubias said their visit there would be an opportunity for city and barangay officials to learn the latest technology in waste segregation.

Their study tour will include a travel around the Kitakyushu City to learn from the city’s garbage collection system, observe the technology that they now use in recycling and determine which of these can be applied here.

Cabbarubias said Kitakyushu had long been Cebu City’s partner especially in the city’s waste management concerns.