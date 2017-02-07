Ways to celebrate the Year of the Fire Rooster at Shopwise

CELEBRATE the Year of the Fire Rooster with great deals and discounts at Shopwise until January 31. Here are ways for a promising New Year:

Decorate your home

Invite prosperity into your home and accent rooms with decorative charms that bring good fortune. Get the best value for money and enjoy up to 70% off on home and houseware items. Home decors and other assortments fit for the celebration are also available from assorted Chinese ornaments, red envelopes or popularly known as “ang pao”, Chinese lanterns, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feast on traditional dishes and delicacies

Feast on traditional treats such as tikoy which brings good luck, strengthens close relationships, and attract money. Hopia are also great presents that signify unity and hope among the family. Scrumptious dishes such as pancit bihon made with noodles signify long life.

Traditional fruits

Celebrating with round fruits like as ponkan oranges, kiat-kiat, fuji apples, pineappple and pears are a must-have in traditions as to bring in good fortune, abundance and prosperity for the Lunar Year. The tradition of having eight fruits during the New Year means infinite fortune among families. Shopwise offers great deals with Buy Three Take One and Buy Two Get One promos on different fruit varieties.

A healthier you with healthier choices

Embrace the healthy lifestyle this year and fill the kitchen with your favorite healthy food for longevity and robust health. Shopwise brings you “Healthier Choices” with a wide array of fruits, vegetables, organic meat, bread, snacks and more with Buy Two Take One offers on select fresh items and groceries.

The highly successful Shopwise brand pioneered the hypermarket concept in the Philippines with several branches spread across the Greater Manila Area, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro. Known for its affordable quality, everyday freshness, budget-friendly variety, and efficient service, Shopwise continues to deliver modern retailing to the aspirational Filipino middle class family.

Experience the good life you can afford at Shopwise located along N. Bacalso Avenue, Basak San Nicolas. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. with convenient and spacious basement parking available. To view the 4-pager Catalog featuring Chinese products and the 8-pager Healthier Choices Catalog with a variety of offers, visit www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters, @Shopwise_ph on Twitter and Instagram or visit www.shopwise.com.ph. /PR