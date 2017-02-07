Balikbayan Night at Parklane

LAST January 13, Cebu Parklane International Hotel served delectable Cebuano dishes and played homegrown music for the balikbayans during their Balikbayan Night.

Held at hotel’s Kan-anan Restaurant, foodies savored not only authentic local food but also experienced great Filipino hospitality as a tribal band performed during the festivities. The hotel’s personnel also showcased their skills as they performed the traditional Sinulog dance.

Jaybee Aquino, Marketing and Communications manager of Cebu Parklane and International Hotel, said that one of the event’s objectives is to bring Cebu much closer to their guests.

“We believe that we offer quality services to diverse market segments. Since not all people want to go outside during the Sinulog festivities, we thought why not move the festivities here in the hotel?

They can even enjoy without exposing themselves to the crowd,” said Aquino.

“We also provide henna and face tattoo services for those who want to have the Sinulog feels,” she added.

Cebu Parklane International Hotel allows business and leisure travelers to experience the city’s vibrant and colorful rhythms amidst an exciting backdrop of business, shopping, dining and entertainment.