McDo Jones celebrates 25th anniversary

MCDONALD’S Cebu – Jones, the first McDonald’s branch in Cebu, celebrated its 25th anniversary last January 21 with the “family.”

Over 30 of the pioneering crew relived their role at the store by working at the store itself.

“When we were here, we felt like family,” says Atty. Maria Pamela Oliver, former store manager. Atty. Oliver recalls that some of their crew were students. She is happy to see that they have strived hard to achieve their aspirations.

For one, Ian Dale Tan was once a service crew, worked his way up, and then became the store’s Swing Manager. Now Tan is working for an international hotel as the Food and Beverage Manager.

McDonald’s Cebu Jones opened in October 1992. Its 25th anniversary was conducted way ahead of time, considering that most of them are working professionals here and abroad. The store had solely served the Cebuanos with McDonald’s meals for two years, not until the second store opened at SM Cebu in December 1994.

For the coming years, the growth of McDonald’s will be in key cities outside the National Capital Region, specifically in Visayas and Mindanao. Currently there are 46 McDonald’s stores here in the Visayas.

