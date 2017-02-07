Osmeña to designate Carbon market administrator as Ermita caretaker

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña will be designating Carbon Market administrator lawyer Winifredo A. Orcullo Jr. to act as Barangay Ermita caretaker.

Osmeña made this announcement after Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said SPO1 Adonis Dumpit should resign first before assuming the post in Ermita.

Osmeña however said that Dumpit will still be in the picture as he will head the police officers that will be assigned in Ermita.

“We are not going to put Dumpit as caretaker but it will be Atty. Orcullo. But we are sending (a) letter to the chief of police to assign Dumpit (to) help maintain peace and order in the barangay,” he said.

According to Osmeña, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is still waiting for the decision from the Office of the President on who of the three people they have recommended will be given the post.

Osmeña submitted the names of three people who he thinks are best candidates for the post including Dumpit, former City Councilor Jun Pe and Tejero barangay captain Jessielou Cadungog.

For the meantime, Osmeña said that Orcullo will act as temporary caretaker of barangay Ermita.

“Other administrative concern that we have (is) to get written authority from DILG so that Orcullo can sign payroll vouchers and other vouchers,” Osmeña added.

He said that once they have everything in place, Orcullo will assume the post immediately.