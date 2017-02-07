Underwear Sale at Gaisano Grand

ARE you ready for the hottest sale event this February? It’s Gaisano Grand Malls’ Underwear Sale on Feb. 3 to 28. Grab the newest underwear designs and styles plus get discounts of up to 50% off on great selections of top underwear brands such as Hanes, Hanford, Walker, Guitar, Brute, Dickies, and Jockey.

Brace yourselves as Guitar celebrity endorser, Jake Cuenca sizzles up the stage at Gaisano Grand Mall Toledo on Feb. 4 at 4PM. Get a chance to have a selfie with Jake when you purchase P500 worth of Guitar items.

Excite yourselves for the grand kick-off of Grand Suki Fiesta in Gaisano Grand Moalboal on Feb. 3 to 5 and experience exclusive selling of sulit deals and other exciting offers from their Supermarket Retail brands. This 3-day shopping experience includes a Negosyo Talk on Feb. 3 at 10 AM. Valuable tips and ideas on how to grow your sari-sari store business will be highlighted in the talk.

For exciting promos and events, visit any Gaisano Grand Mall Cebu branches: Fiesta Mall- Tabunok, Carcar, Cordova, Dumanjug, Jai- Alai, Liloan, Mactan, Mandaue, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Talamban, and Toledo.

Don’t miss these amazing events this February at Gaisano Grand Malls, where everyday is a savings day.

