Unli Chicken Wings at Pakû by Chef Binux

FOOD fanatics, it is time to gather and enjoy the mouth-watering eat-all-you-can chicken wings at Pakû by Chef Binux as it officially opened last Jan. 27, at The Gallery.

Pakû by Chef Binux, brings you the newest enthusing restaurant produced by Chef Melvin “Binux” Tezon with his co-owners, Wilrey Sumalinog, Ranie Go, and Jennifer Edosil- Tezon. The new and exciting restaurant is designed by Greg Caba Jr. with a warehouse vibe which extends further to the bricks, benches, and its high ceilings.

With the affordable value of P199, you can already feast your palates with the eat-all-you-can chicken wings and unlimited rice. There are various premium chicken wing flavor options to choose from, starting with creemy-cheeze, hot wings, sweet and sour, lemon pepper, BBQ, and teriyaki.

One can also try their newest mango wasabi chicken wings, an all-time favorite chicken wing flavor of the crowd.

Aside from the eat-all-you-can chicken wings, Pakû by Chef Binux also extends its food offerings to baby back ribs, sisig, and BBQ.

Pakû by Chef Binux is open for lunch from 11AM to 2PM, and for dinner at 6PM to 10PM. For updates and reservations, visit their Facebook page or reach them at 514-9329. /Euphrese Sanchez