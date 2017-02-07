Cebu Korean community commits to help police track down alleged Korean mafia

Following reports of alleged Korean mafia operating strongest in Cebu, the Korean community in Cebu has committed support to Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) to monitor and track down the organization in Cebu.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, PRO 7 director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said they had a closed door meeting with Korean Consul General of Cebu Oh Sung Yong and the Korean Police Attaché, who he declined to name.

He said the officials committed their full support and cooperation to monitor and track down the said mafia.

Taliño added that the Korean Police Attaché confirmed there was indeed a Korean mafia operating in the province for several years now.

“We discussed and confirmed na nagkaroon ng Mafia operation (in Cebu) last 2009 to 2013 (We discussed and confirmed that there were mafia operations in Cebu in 2009 to 2013), ” Taliño said.

With the partnership, Taliño said that PRO 7 and its Korean counterpart will be closely coordinating to locate and monitor the activities of the mafia.